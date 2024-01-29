Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102926 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130167 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130914 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177981 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102547 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92565 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89500 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100293 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43506 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230501 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9756 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130161 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120442 views
Actual
Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52939 views

The head of the Canadian delegation, the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, emphasized Canada's steadfastness and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to overcome russian aggression.

Ukraine and Canada have held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on "security guarantees." This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The talks took place on January 26, and were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi on the Ukrainian side.

In particular, he expressed his sincere and deep gratitude to the Government of Canada and the Canadian people for the invaluable assistance and expanded support provided to Ukraine to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the russian Federation.

A historic treaty: Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv12.01.24, 16:05 • 30412 views

The head of the Canadian delegation, the Political Director of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized Canada's steadfastness and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to overcome russian aggression.

Particular attention is paid to Canada's participation in the negotiation process, which symbolizes the Euro-Atlantic nature of future security commitments provided to Ukraine by partner states.

The negotiators continued to work directly on certain provisions of the draft of the future document, discussed its individual blocks, and exchanged views on the planning and modalities of the further negotiation process.

- the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Addendum

The ministry emphasizes that the talks followed up on the provisions of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted by the leaders of the G7 on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

Recall

France is going to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said. 

It also announced the delivery of about forty SCALP missiles, several hundred bombs, and Caesar guns.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
caesar-self-propelled-howitzerCAESAR self-propelled howitzer
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
vilniusVilnius
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising