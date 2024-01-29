Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement

Ukraine and Canada have held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on "security guarantees." This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The talks took place on January 26, and were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi on the Ukrainian side.

In particular, he expressed his sincere and deep gratitude to the Government of Canada and the Canadian people for the invaluable assistance and expanded support provided to Ukraine to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the russian Federation.

The head of the Canadian delegation, the Political Director of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized Canada's steadfastness and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to overcome russian aggression.

Particular attention is paid to Canada's participation in the negotiation process, which symbolizes the Euro-Atlantic nature of future security commitments provided to Ukraine by partner states.

The negotiators continued to work directly on certain provisions of the draft of the future document, discussed its individual blocks, and exchanged views on the planning and modalities of the further negotiation process. - the Foreign Ministry summarized.

The ministry emphasizes that the talks followed up on the provisions of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted by the leaders of the G7 on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

France is going to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

It also announced the delivery of about forty SCALP missiles, several hundred bombs, and Caesar guns.