Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A large-scale attack on strategic aviation in Russia confirmed that the future lies with drones. The SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation worth $7 billion.

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

Drones are becoming a key tool of modern warfare. The large-scale attack on strategic aviation in Russia has once again confirmed that the future lies with drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk, published on Sunday, June 01 in the social network X (Twitter).

Drones are the future of war. Manned aircraft are not

- the publication says.

As a reminder, on Sunday, June 01, strategic aviation massively caught fire in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation by the SBU called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the enemy's affected strategic aviation at $7 billion.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

