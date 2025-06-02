Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

Drones are becoming a key tool of modern warfare. The large-scale attack on strategic aviation in Russia has once again confirmed that the future lies with drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk, published on Sunday, June 01 in the social network X (Twitter).

Drones are the future of war. Manned aircraft are not - the publication says.

As a reminder, on Sunday, June 01, strategic aviation massively caught fire in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation by the SBU called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the enemy's affected strategic aviation at $7 billion.

