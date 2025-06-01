Ukrainian special operation in Russia was conducted under the nose of the FSB: details from Zelensky

The office of the Security Service of Ukraine's operation on the territory of Russia was located directly next to the FSB directorate. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

I thank the Security Service, personally General Malyuk, as well as everyone who was involved in the operation. The operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. The planning, organization, and all the details were perfectly prepared. We can say with confidence that this is an absolutely unique operation. The most interesting thing – and it can already be said publicly – is that the "office" of our operation on the territory of Russia was located directly next to the FSB directorate in one of their regions - the message reads.

According to the Head of State, a total of 117 drones were used in the operation, and a corresponding number of drone operators were working.

"34 percent of strategic cruise missile carriers at the airfields of deployment were hit. Our people operated in the territory of various Russian regions - in three time zones. And our people were taken out of Russia on the eve of the operation, now they are safe - those who helped us," - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Strategic aviation is massively burning in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale SBU special operation called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the affected strategic aviation of the enemy at 7 billion US dollars.

Zelenskyy on the SBU operation: "Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks"