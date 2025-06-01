$41.530.00
Zelenskyy on the SBU operation: "Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

President Zelenskyy called the SBU's operation to destroy more than 40 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation a brilliant result. He added that this is an independent operation of Ukraine, which was prepared for over 1.5 years.

Zelenskyy on the SBU operation: "Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the SBU's operation to destroy more than 40 strategic aviation aircraft at Russian airfields a brilliant result that will be included in history textbooks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Head of State. 

Details

On Sunday, June 01, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had heard a report from the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, regarding this operation. He called the operation an independent result of Ukraine, which had been in preparation for more than 1.5 years.

Absolutely brilliant result. Independent result of Ukraine. One year, six months and nine days from the start of planning to effective implementation. Our most long-range operation. Our people who were preparing the operation were promptly withdrawn from Russian territory 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

The Head of State noted that he thanked General Malyuk for this success of Ukraine, and also instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to inform the public about the details and results of the operation that can be made public.

"Of course, we cannot tell everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks. Ukraine is defending itself, and quite rightly so - we are doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war, Russia must end it. Glory to Ukraine!" - wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We will remind

Strategic aviation is massively on fire in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation of the SBU called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU struck 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion01.06.25, 19:39 • 1812 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
