New Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in in Canada
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.
Details
Together with Carney, 23 members of his government were sworn in, which is a third less than in Trudeau's last government.
Most ministers retained their positions, including Minister of Defense Bill Blair and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.
Also, Chrystia Freeland returned to the government, having resigned in protest against Trudeau's economic policy. She will head the Ministry of Transport and Internal Trade.
Addition
Mark Carney was elected the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, gaining 85.9% of the vote. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and become the first head of government without significant political experience.
Let us remind
On January 6 this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He remained Prime Minister until a new party leader was elected.