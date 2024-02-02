Shmyhal and Canadian Foreign Minister discuss confiscation of Russian assets

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. They discussed the confiscation of Russian assets, UNN reports.

Canada will remain by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. I was convinced of this during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal thanked Canada for its decision to join the coalition to return deported Ukrainian children. This is one of the points of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Canada also supports our humanitarian demining initiatives, which is an important part of the recovery. In this context, we discussed the confiscation of Russian assets. Canada is among the leaders here, as well as in other areas of support. We expect that this year we will take significant steps to channel Russian funds to rebuild Ukraine," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

Today, February 2, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv. She has already met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Joly also met with President of Ukraine Zelensky.

Add

Canada became the first Western country to legislate the possibility of using confiscated Russian assets to support Ukraine.

In 2022, the Senate of Canada passed a bill proposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which provides for the right to confiscate Russian assets.