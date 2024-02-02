Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

On February 2, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was launched in Kyiv. On the same day, the Presidential Office signed a framework document for the coalition's activities. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports .

Under the leadership of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and I, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was launched. Today, this coalition began its work and presented its Framework Document at a meeting in Kyiv. Ukraine and Canada co-chaired the coalition. The return of stolen children is at the heart of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is also a key element of point four of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, "Release of prisoners and deportees. - he wrote in a telegram.

Details

Mr. Yermak noted that the approved framework document of the coalition is of a constituent nature. It defines the coalition's mandate, goals, guidelines and areas of activity. It also explains what membership in the coalition entails and outlines ways in which countries can participate in its work. Each state can independently determine the areas in which it wants to act, or even take the lead, based on its experience, expertise and resources.

It is noted that the newly formed coalition will focus on facilitating the return of Ukrainian children. Namely, on identifying the whereabouts of illegally deported and forcibly displaced young Ukrainian citizens, developing mechanisms for their return, and participating in relevant diplomatic negotiations.

It will also focus on the preparation and issuance of documents to establish the identity of children and their families, including those necessary for crossing the border and, accordingly, the physical return of children to Ukraine.

An important sub-item is also to support children after their return, facilitate the reunification of children with their families or placement in family-based care, and provide the necessary rehabilitation assistance.

Another key issue discussed during the first constituent assembly of the coalition members was ensuring access to justice for child victims and witnesses of crimes and bringing those responsible for organizing illegal actions against Ukrainian children to legal responsibility.

Canada will help Ukraine work with many of the countries in the coalition, including those in the Global South.

It is noted that before and during today's meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, six more countries officially joined in addition to Ukraine and Canada: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The total number of countries participating in the coalition is now 28.

Recall

Earlier, Canada and Ukraine announced their intention to launch a coalition to return Ukrainian children who were illegally abducted by Russia. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Optional

In the morning , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly . The parties discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the work of the coalition to return Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also held talks with Canadian diplomat Melanie Joly. They discussed the confiscation of Russian assets.