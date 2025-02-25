G7 faces difficulties in agreeing on a statement on war in Ukraine amid US position

The G7 countries are still discussing a possible joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday, emphasizing her disagreement with Washington's position on the conflict, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"We are indeed working with the Europeans and the Americans. We are still in some negotiations," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at a virtual briefing with journalists when asked about the status of the G7 joint statement.

Canada holds the G7 presidency in 2025.

Washington has objected to the phrase "Russian aggression" in any joint G7 statement on the war, Reuters reported last week.

"It's a volatile situation, and we will continue to engage, but I've been foreign minister for three and a half years, and diplomatic engagement has never been more intense, to put it mildly," Jolie added.

European officials have been puzzled by US President Donald Trump's decision to hold talks with Russia, rejecting both Ukraine and Europe, and by his administration's warnings that Washington is no longer primarily focused on European security.

"Canada and other countries do not agree with the position that the United States has been advocating at the UN, especially the resolution that it has put forward," Jolie said, referring to the US attempt to soften the UN General Assembly's position on the war.

After the Ukrainian resolution, the UN General Assembly supported the American one: what is known