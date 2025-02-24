The UN General Assembly supported the resolution, which was initiated by the United States and characterized as a quick end to the conflict and "restoration of peace" between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

The draft resolution, initiated by the United States, was voted in favor by 93 countries, against by 8 and abstained by 73.

Note that the original text of the US revolution, which did not contain any mention of Russian aggression, was corrected. The word "conflict" was replaced with "Russian invasion of Ukraine." As a result, Russia voted against it.

Prior to that, the UN General Assembly supported the Ukrainian resolution, contrary to the US position.

Prior to the vote, US representative to the UN General Assembly Dorothy Shea stated that the UN could not support the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation in Ukraine, emphasizing that their draft resolution proposed a quick end to the conflict and "restoration of peace" between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian draft condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Addendum

The Financial Times reportedthat the US and Europe are arguing at the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump's rapidly changing stance on the conflict threatens to shatter Western unity.