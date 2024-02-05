Canadian businessmen are considering five areas for investment in the Ukrainian transportation industry - Ministry of Regional Development

The team of the Ministry of Recovery, headed by Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc. They talked about attracting investment to restore and develop Ukraine's transportation industry. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We already have a successful track record of cooperation, in particular within the framework of the SURGe Project, a project funded by the Government of Canada. Together with experts, we formulate and implement state policy on recovery, regional development, and decentralization. At the same time, the transportation sector remains one of the most attractive investment areas, even despite the war, and we focus our attention on increasing the export capacity of land and waterways, both in the long and short term. - said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Details

It is noted that today Canada is considering several areas for investment in the transportation sector, in particular:

railway transportation, including multimodal transportation;

modernization of Ukrainian Black Sea ports;

development of land border crossing points;

assistance in the rapid restoration of civil aviation;

shipbuilding.

The Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine also added that the Ministry has initiated a special Business Advisory Group to help coordinate international and Ukrainian businesses with government agencies.

Last week, Ukraine and Canada launched the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to facilitate the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children from Russia and provide them with support upon their return. The relevant framework document for the coalition's activities was signed during the visit of Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to Kyiv on February 2.