Canada intends to transfer aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Canada is considering providing Ukraine with CRV7 unguided aircraft missiles, but they lack warheads, CBC TV channel reports, UNN .

Details

It is noted that the Canadian Armed Forces have more than 83,000 of these missiles, which were decommissioned in the early 2000s. Several years ago, the federal government signed a contract to dispose of the CRV7.

The representative of the Canadian Minister of Defense Daniel Minden confirmed that the government is considering the possibility of transferring these missiles.

We work closely with Ukraine prior to the transfer of equipment to Ukraine to ensure that any donations meet its military needs... We apply the same process to stockpiles of... CRV7 missiles Mindena said.

However, a defense source said that not all of these missiles have warheads. According to the TV channel, only about 8,000 missiles still have warheads in good condition.

Canada has already provided almost $10 billion in aid to Ukraine