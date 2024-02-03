Canada intends to transfer aircraft missiles to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Canada intends to transfer aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv

Canada is considering providing Ukraine with thousands of decommissioned CRV7 air defense missiles from its arsenal, but many of them lack warheads.

Canada is considering providing Ukraine with CRV7 unguided aircraft missiles, but they lack warheads, CBC TV channel reports, UNN .

Details

It is noted that the Canadian Armed Forces have more than 83,000 of these missiles, which were decommissioned in the early 2000s. Several years ago, the federal government signed a contract to dispose of the CRV7.

The representative of the Canadian Minister of Defense Daniel Minden confirmed that the government is considering the possibility of transferring these missiles.

We work closely with Ukraine prior to the transfer of equipment to Ukraine to ensure that any donations meet its military needs... We apply the same process to stockpiles of... CRV7 missiles

Mindena said.

However, a defense source said that not all of these missiles have warheads. According to the TV channel, only about 8,000 missiles still have warheads in good condition.

Lilia Podolyak

War
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising