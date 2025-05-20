93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 93 UAVs in the eastern, northern and central regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 108 drones, 93 drones were neutralized, of which 35 were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 20, the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type удар drones and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09.00, air defense forces neutralized 93 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the east, north and center of the country. 35 were shot down by fire weapons, 58 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region and Zhytomyr region were reportedly affected.
