Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv

177 combat clashes were recorded last day, mostly in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Novopavlivsky directions. The Defense Forces struck areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy.

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

Two-thirds of the 177 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 20, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 177 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 117 guided aerial bombs, involved 2,882 kamikaze drones. Also, the enemy carried out 5,366 artillery shellings, including 157 from rocket salvo fire systems.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and five means of missile troops and artillery of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Zahryzovo and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, there were 23 combat clashes. The enemy tried to advance near Yampolivka, Kopanok, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechine.

Last day in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Novospasske, towards Diliivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the past day, our defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance once - they were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by invaders last day. Also, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, using 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 227 shellings, seven of which were from rocket salvo fire systems," the report says.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ugledar
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk
