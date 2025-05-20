Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff
177 combat clashes were recorded last day, mostly in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Novopavlivsky directions. The Defense Forces struck areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy.
Two-thirds of the 177 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 20, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.
In total, 177 combat clashes were recorded over the past day
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 117 guided aerial bombs, involved 2,882 kamikaze drones. Also, the enemy carried out 5,366 artillery shellings, including 157 from rocket salvo fire systems.
"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and five means of missile troops and artillery of the Russian invaders," the report says.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Zahryzovo and towards Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, there were 23 combat clashes. The enemy tried to advance near Yampolivka, Kopanok, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Olhivka.
In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechine.
Last day in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Novospasske, towards Diliivka and Ivanopillia.
In the Pokrovsk direction, during the past day, our defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.
In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance once - they were unsuccessful.
In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by invaders last day. Also, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, using 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 227 shellings, seven of which were from rocket salvo fire systems," the report says.
