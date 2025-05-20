Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 19, Russian troops lost 1,030 soldiers and 58 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 975,800 occupiers have been eliminated.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.05.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel ‒ 975800 (+1030) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10834 (+1)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22567 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 28067 (+58)
- MLRS ‒ 1388 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level ‒ 36621 (+118)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 49093 (+105)
- special equipment ‒ 3894 (+2)
Data is being updated.
Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.
