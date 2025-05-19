$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 5844 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 18258 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 34182 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134710 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 93613 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277688 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91093 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77118 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52633 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34134 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Situation at the front: 156 clashes, 50 air strikes and over 4,000 shellings - General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

During May 19, 156 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes and carried out more than 4,000 shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction.

Situation at the front: 156 clashes, 50 air strikes and over 4,000 shellings - General Staff report

Since the beginning of May 19, 156 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 50 air strikes, using 100 guided aerial bombs.

The occupiers also used 1,117 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,146 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three offensive actions took place near Zahryzove and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, 22 enemy attacks were recorded near Yampolivka, Kopanok, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Olhivka. One battle continues.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka.

Ukrainians don't believe in a quick end to the war with Russia - The Atlantic19.05.25, 21:26 • 2010 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, six attacks were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, 13 combat clashes took place in the areas of Toretsk, Novopas'ke, towards Diliivka and Ivanopillia. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 59 attacks in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka.

According to preliminary data, 128 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 74 of them irrevocably. Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed one satellite communication terminal, seven units of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, one radio-electronic warfare station and a mortar of the invaders. Three combat armored vehicles and one enemy mortar were significantly damaged

- the General Staff said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. One battle is ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Temiryvka and Novopil.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole and Malinivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation19.05.25, 05:58 • 40964 views

In the Orikhiv direction, four attacks were repelled in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove. Stepnohirsk was subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance once - they were unsuccessful. The invaders struck with guided bombs on the settlement of Kozatske.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled ten enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 202 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Let us remind you

According to The New York Times, the Russian army is changing tactics in Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers have begun to use motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions due to a shortage of armored vehicles. Motorcycles allow you to quickly penetrate the rear, while the Russians suffer significant losses.

"Fireworks with detonation of BC": artillery reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Buk-M1 air defense system worth $10 million17.05.25, 16:06 • 4590 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
