Situation at the front: 156 clashes, 50 air strikes and over 4,000 shellings - General Staff report

Since the beginning of May 19, 156 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 50 air strikes, using 100 guided aerial bombs.

The occupiers also used 1,117 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,146 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three offensive actions took place near Zahryzove and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, 22 enemy attacks were recorded near Yampolivka, Kopanok, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Olhivka. One battle continues.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six attacks were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, 13 combat clashes took place in the areas of Toretsk, Novopas'ke, towards Diliivka and Ivanopillia. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 59 attacks in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka.

According to preliminary data, 128 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 74 of them irrevocably. Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed one satellite communication terminal, seven units of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, one radio-electronic warfare station and a mortar of the invaders. Three combat armored vehicles and one enemy mortar were significantly damaged - the General Staff said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. One battle is ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Temiryvka and Novopil.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, four attacks were repelled in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove. Stepnohirsk was subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance once - they were unsuccessful. The invaders struck with guided bombs on the settlement of Kozatske.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled ten enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 202 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to The New York Times, the Russian army is changing tactics in Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers have begun to use motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions due to a shortage of armored vehicles. Motorcycles allow you to quickly penetrate the rear, while the Russians suffer significant losses.

