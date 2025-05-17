"Fireworks with detonation of BC": artillery reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Buk-M1 air defense system worth $10 million

Scouts of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and destroyed the Russian Buk-M1 air defense system. This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces, reports UNN.

The soldiers discovered the enemy anti-aircraft missile system and adjusted the strike on it. The installation, worth about $10 million, was completely destroyed.

Fireworks with detonation of ammunition – says the post to the video.

The 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" is a formation of artillery troops in the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The unit bears the honorary name in honor of the historical area of the Dnieper Ukraine, which became famous for its rebels.

At the beginning of the 20th century, when Ukraine defended its independence from the Russian occupiers (both "red" and "white" - ed.), in the area of the village of Tsvitne, Chyhyryn district (now Oleksandrivka district of Kirovohrad region), there was an insurgent republic of the Black Forest. In its honor, this brigade was named.

The brigade itself joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Before that, it was the 337th reactive artillery brigade of the Soviet army.

Soldiers from the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the position of Russian intelligence officers in the Sumy direction. They successfully used FPV drones and a Paladin self-propelled artillery unit.