Ukrainians don't believe in a quick end to the war with Russia - The Atlantic

No one in Ukraine believes in a quick end to the war with Russia. This was written by The Atlantic author Anne Applebaum, reports UNN.

The journalist visited Lviv, where she met with local residents, as well as the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi. According to her, she did not meet a single person who believed that the Russian president wanted to end the war, or that he would negotiate for this purpose in Istanbul.

Applebaum also commented on the behavior of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations during the meeting in Turkey. She noted that the Russians threatened the Ukrainians during the negotiations, but the Ukrainian side was not surprised, because they had heard similar rhetoric for many years.

At the same time, the Russians do not take the words of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States about peace seriously, and Trump's tolerance towards Russia is perceived in the Kremlin as outright mockery. In addition, the Russians have redirected their economy to military tracks and are sacrificing hundreds and thousands of people to take territory from Ukraine.

Given all this, Ukrainians believe that the war will continue - and this prospect no longer scares them. They are also confident that they will be able to continue fighting without an adequate level of American assistance. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not reclaiming territories, as they did in the fall of 2022, and are not planning a major counteroffensive. But Ukraine is not losing the war either – noted Applebaum.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump was tired of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and wanted a ceasefire. He stated that he would hold talks with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the White House said that Donald Trump did not set new deadlines for ending the war in Ukraine.