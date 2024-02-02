ukenru
Canada has already provided almost $10 billion in aid to Ukraine

Canada has already provided almost $10 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22352 views

During a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirms Canada's allocation of $9.5 billion to support Ukraine, including $2.4 billion in military aid.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly emphasized the steadfastness of support for Ukraine and said that Canada has already provided $9.5 billion in aid, including $2.4 billion in military aid. She said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

This is my fourth visit to Ukraine, and it is a great pleasure not only to be back here, to meet with you, with the President, but also to feel the strength of the Ukrainian spirit. Canada is proud to be a true friend of Ukraine. We have provided $9.5 billion in assistance, including $2.4 billion in military aid

- Joly said.

She emphasized that Canada has trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen and women as part of Operation Unifier since 2014.

Recall

Kyiv expects that a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will be made in 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

