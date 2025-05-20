Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured
As a result of dropping explosives from a drone, two people were injured. A woman born in 1960 and a 56-year-old man received explosive injuries and contusions, they are being provided with medical assistance.
In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a minibus with a drone in the morning, two people are known to be injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In the morning in Kherson, the Russians attacked a minibus taxi from UAVs
Two victims are known:
- due to the dropping of explosives from a drone, a woman born in 1960 suffered an explosive injury and contusion, she is under the supervision of doctors;
- another victim turned to the hospital due to a Russian strike on a minibus taxi in Kherson, a 56-year-old man has an explosive injury and contusion, doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with assistance.
Supplement
According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 5 people were injured in the Kherson region last day due to Russian aggression, in total the enemy shelled 36 settlements, including Kherson. Russian soldiers hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 7 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged a cell tower, garages, agricultural machinery and a private car.