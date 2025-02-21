Canada is not ready to change the current state of affairs: Ambassador on Russia's return to G7

Canada is against Russia's return to the G7, as US President Donald Trump wanted. This was stated by Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc at the Kyiv Security Forum, UNN reports.

We should all remember the reasons why Russia was expelled from the G7. It happened in 2016 after the annexation of Crimea. Canada is not ready to change the current state of affairs with this country's membership in the organization, and will insist on its - Tsmoc said.

She noted that while presiding over the G7, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, including with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiga.

This shows that Ukraine remains largely in the center of attention and a priority. I would say that this priority has two components: it is important to work together with the G7 to strengthen support for Ukraine in various ways. The second component is to continue to put pressure on Russia: diplomatic, economic, financial, and to set oil price caps - Tsmoc added.

According to her, "sanctions against Russia are working.

They should remain our priority and also include newer areas. As well as the impossibility of Russia to circumvent these sanctions. It is very important that the G7 continues to support Ukraine. In terms of bilateral relations with Ukraine, nothing has changed for Canada - The Ambassador emphasized.

