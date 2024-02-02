Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Foreign Minister: security guarantees for Ukraine discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. The parties discussed, among other things, support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the work of the coalition to return Ukrainian children, the Head of State reported on social media, UNN writes.

Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly. They discussed further support for Ukraine, joint implementation of the Peace Formula, development of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, and the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. - Zelensky wrote.

The President thanked Canada for its constant assistance and faith in Ukraine and Ukrainians.

