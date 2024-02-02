ukenru
Canada and Ukraine launch coalition to return abducted Ukrainian children

Canada and Ukraine launch coalition to return abducted Ukrainian children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27470 views

Dmytro Kuleba noted Canada's role in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by russia, emphasizing that "this is a vivid example of leadership in the protection of human rights.

Canada and Ukraine intend to launch a coalition to return Ukrainian children who were illegally abducted by russia. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

Another reality of this war is the tragic and illegal removal of thousands of Ukrainian children from Ukraine. They were taken from their homes, from their families, and deprived of their own language. The importance of returning the children cannot be underestimated. It is a matter of our humanity. That is why later today, Canada and Ukraine will launch a coalition to bring back Ukrainian children

- Joly said.

She emphasized that Ukraine and Canada will use the network globally and will talk to many countries around the world.

Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Qatar. And from there, we will in some way inform who these children are. We will persuade countries to unite on this issue and work with those states that have direct relations with russia to help ensure that children return home. Because every child who returns is a victory

 ," added Joly.

Dmytro Kuleba also noted Canada's role in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by russia, emphasizing that "this is a vivid example of leadership in the protection of human rights.

Recall

The foreign ministers of Canada and Ukraine discussed the ratification of amendments to the Free Trade Agreement and Canada's role in the return of abducted Ukrainian children, as well as the provision of air defense systems and other weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

