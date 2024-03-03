Canada announces new sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

On Sunday, March 3, Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Russia in connection with the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie, UNN reports.

As noted, the new sanctions will apply to six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of the Russian prosecutor's office, judicial and penitentiary services.

On March 1, the funeral and burial of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on February 16, took place in Moscow.

On February 29, the European Parliament adopted a resolutionstating that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was murdered and that the Russian authorities and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally bear responsibility for his murder. The resolution also states that the best response to the Kremlin is to support Ukraine.