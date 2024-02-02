Ukraine returns 4 more children from the temporarily occupied territories

On Friday, February 2, Ukraine managed to return 4 more children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This was announced by the executive director of Save Ukraine, former Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Mykola Kuleba, UNN reports .

Today, our Save Ukraine team returned 4 more children from the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that children of all ages, from infants to 16-year-olds, have returned to Ukraine. All of them are now safe in one of the Ukrainian centers.

According to Kuleba, the 15th rescue mission is currently underway, and as of today, 235 children have been returned to Ukraine from the occupation and Russian territory.

Recall

Canada and Ukraine intend to launch a coalition to return Ukrainian children who were illegally abducted by Russia. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.