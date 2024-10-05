Sibiga welcomes Canada and France's statement on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga thanked Canada and France for their statement on working on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He is looking forward to a ministerial meeting in Canada on this point of the Peace Formula.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed the joint statement by Canada and France on the work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.
I thank my Canadian and French colleagues, Melanie Joly and Jean-Noël Barrot, for their strong statement. I applaud their commitment to working for the return of Ukrainian children,
The minister added that he was looking forward to a ministerial meeting in Canada on the relevant clause of the Peace Formula.
