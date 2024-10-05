Sibiga welcomes Canada and France's statement on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed the joint statement by Canada and France on the work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

I thank my Canadian and French colleagues, Melanie Joly and Jean-Noël Barrot, for their strong statement. I applaud their commitment to working for the return of Ukrainian children, - Sibiga noted.

The minister added that he was looking forward to a ministerial meeting in Canada on the relevant clause of the Peace Formula.

Coordinated further steps that will bring Ukraine's victory closer: Sybiga spoke with US Secretary of State Blinken