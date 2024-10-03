Coordinated further steps that will bring Ukraine's victory closer: Sybiga spoke with US Secretary of State Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to coordinate further steps that will bring Ukraine's victory closer, UNN reports.

"As part of our ongoing dialog, I had a productive phone conversation with Anthony Blinken after President Zelensky's visit to the United States.

We have coordinated further steps that will facilitate the adoption of historic decisions and bring our victory closer," the Foreign Minister said.

The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will meet in the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. They will discuss the progress of consultations and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.