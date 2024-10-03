Coordinated further steps that will bring Ukraine's victory closer: Sybiga spoke with US Secretary of State Blinken
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga discussed with Anthony Blinken the next steps for Ukraine's victory. The conversation took place after President Zelenskyy's visit to the United States and was aimed at making historic decisions.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to coordinate further steps that will bring Ukraine's victory closer, UNN reports.
"As part of our ongoing dialog, I had a productive phone conversation with Anthony Blinken after President Zelensky's visit to the United States.
Ukraine will not make territorial compromises with Russia - Sibiga01.10.24, 21:07 • 29030 views
We have coordinated further steps that will facilitate the adoption of historic decisions and bring our victory closer," the Foreign Minister said.
Sibiga discusses defense cooperation and energy assistance to Ukraine with Swedish Government advisor01.10.24, 22:16 • 33509 views
Add
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will meet in the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. They will discuss the progress of consultations and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.