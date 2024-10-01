The principle of "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" remains unchanged, and Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said this during his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

"Not territorial compromises, but Russia's full responsibility and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including Crimea. Otherwise, it will be a delayed war. Europe cannot afford to have gray zones or frozen conflicts," Minister Sibiga said.

In the context of President Zelenskyy's presentation of the Victory Plan, the Foreign Minister emphasized that this plan is not a replacement for the Peace Formula, but a tool to facilitate its implementation. According to him, the Peace Formula remains the only alternative way to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the European continent.

Sibiga also reminded the participants of the illusory nature of Russia's so-called "red lines" and called for getting rid of the fear of escalation. He noted that after the successful Kursk operation, Ukraine finally dispelled the Russian myths about "red lines.

In conclusion, Sibiga called on allies to be as courageous as Ukraine in order to achieve a common strategic goal - a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the European continent.

Siberia did not discuss any territorial compromises: Foreign Ministry denies Financial Times article