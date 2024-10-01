There were no proposals, discussions or even hints of any territorial compromises at any meeting of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. This is how Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi reacted to the false information in the Financial Times article, UNN reports.

"I attended every meeting of the Siberian foreign minister in New York, and there were no proposals, discussions, or even hints of any territorial compromises.

On the contrary, the minister's position is unwavering, and he emphasized its elements behind closed doors. There can be no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tychy said.

He emphasized that the Peace Formula is the only realistic way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. The principle of "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" must be strictly adhered to. The Minister emphasized this to all his interlocutors.

"The information from the Financial Times source about the minister discussing compromises is simply false, and we wonder who is interested in spreading such false narratives," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Previously

The Financial Times published an article stating that Ukraine's new Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga allegedly discussed with Western partners possible compromises to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, showing a more pragmatic approach than his predecessor Dmytro Kuleba.