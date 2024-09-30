Sibiga and Sijjarto reached a constructive dialogue on the most important topics - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto reached a constructive dialogue on the most important topics of war and peace during the talks. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of education.

A new Ukrainian-Hungarian school was opened in Budapest to educate the younger generation of our victory. The Minister also visited a bilingual school for Ukrainian children at the Maszoret Avot educational complex. These educational institutions are an important step towards strengthening ties between our nations, - the statement said.

The ministry stated that the Ukrainian community in Hungary continues to play an important role in supporting Ukraine and the common struggle. Sibiga thanked everyone who participates in actions in support of our country and cooperates with local authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to work on simplifying access to consular services and strengthening ties with Ukrainians abroad. Our goal is to preserve the unity of the global Ukrainian community, - the Foreign Ministry added.

