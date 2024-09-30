ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sibiga and Sijjarto reached a constructive dialogue on the most important topics - Foreign Ministry

Sibiga and Sijjarto reached a constructive dialogue on the most important topics - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Hungary discussed important topics of war and peace. Special attention was paid to cooperation in education and support for the Ukrainian community in Hungary.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto reached a constructive dialogue on the most important topics of war and peace during the talks. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of education.

A new Ukrainian-Hungarian school was opened in Budapest to educate the younger generation of our victory. The Minister also visited a bilingual school for Ukrainian children at the Maszoret Avot educational complex. These educational institutions are an important step towards strengthening ties between our nations,

- the statement said.

The ministry stated that the Ukrainian community in Hungary continues to play an important role in supporting Ukraine and the common struggle. Sibiga thanked everyone who participates in actions in support of our country and cooperates with local authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to work on simplifying access to consular services and strengthening ties with Ukrainians abroad. Our goal is to preserve the unity of the global Ukrainian community,

- the Foreign Ministry added.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

