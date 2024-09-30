Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto paid special attention to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and Victory Plan today. This was stated by Sibiga during a joint press conference with Szijjarto, UNN reports.

"Today we paid special attention to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and the Victory Plan," Sibiga said.

He thanked Peter Siyarto for participating in the First Peace Summit and joining its Joint Communiqué.

"We hope that Hungary, as a country that actively advocates for peace, will continue to support Ukrainian initiatives and contribute to their speedy implementation," Sibiga said.

Addendum

The Institute for the Study of War reportedthat Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with his visit to Moscow and statements about the need for negotiations, is likely seeking to divert Western attention and undermine support for Ukraine.

Hungary supported the Chinese initiative "Friends of Peace" to resolve the war in Ukraine.