Sibiga and Siyarto discuss Zelensky's Peace Formula and Victory Plan

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 90073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171572 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140351 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144550 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174629 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111874 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42297 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114036 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62047 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171572 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190787 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142990 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147533 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155731 views
Sibiga and Siyarto discuss Zelensky's Peace Formula and Victory Plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15069 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Hungary paid special attention to Ukraine's peace initiatives. Sibiga thanked Szijjarto for participating in the First Peace Summit and expressed hope for Hungary's continued support of Ukrainian initiatives.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto paid special attention to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and Victory Plan today. This was stated by Sibiga during a joint press conference with Szijjarto, UNN reports.

"Today we paid special attention to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and the Victory Plan," Sibiga said.

He thanked Peter Siyarto for participating in the First Peace Summit and joining its Joint Communiqué.

"We hope that Hungary, as a country that actively advocates for peace, will continue to support Ukrainian initiatives and contribute to their speedy implementation," Sibiga said.

The Presidential Administration announced when Zelensky and Biden will talk about the steps of the Victory Plan29.09.24, 15:47 • 109761 view

Addendum

The Institute for the Study of War reportedthat Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with his visit to Moscow and statements about the need for negotiations, is likely seeking to divert Western attention and undermine support for Ukraine. 

Hungary supported the Chinese initiative "Friends of Peace" to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

