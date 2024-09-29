The Presidential Administration announced when Zelensky and Biden will talk about the steps of the Victory Plan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173324 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145098 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112139 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47879 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114820 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67308 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73696 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41221 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191551 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143570 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143399 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156123 views
The Presidential Administration announced when Zelensky and Biden will talk about the steps of the Victory Plan

The Presidential Administration announced when Zelensky and Biden will talk about the steps of the Victory Plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109762 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the next meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden would be held to discuss the “Victory Plan.” This is likely to be the meeting scheduled for October 12 in Germany in the Ramstein format.

The next meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden will be held to discuss the steps to be taken in the "Victory Plan" presented by the United States. This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I would say that the red line, the main line with which the President went to the United States was to present the Victory Plan, to present the Plan, and first of all to President Biden and his administration. Of course, they have received all this in detail and are working on it. And as you (the TV presenter - ed.) absolutely rightly noted, this Plan was received with great attention and interest. They understand its necessity... The teams have already started working," Yermak said.

He reminded that Zelenskyy will meet with Biden in October.

"The next meeting of our leaders will be held very soon to talk about the steps to be taken to implement the Plan," Yermak said.

Western officials skeptical of Zelensky's “victory plan”: media revealed details24.09.24, 19:05 • 15101 view

Addendum

During his most recent visit to America, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Biden.

The next meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev said that he believes that at the Ramstein meeting, which will be chaired by President Joe Biden, the United States will respond to the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the next meeting in the Ramstein format will discuss the implementation of the Victory Plan.

No matter what is in Putin's head: what is known about Zelensky's Victory Plan24.09.24, 13:28 • 199894 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
donald-trumpDonald Trump
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising