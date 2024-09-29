The Presidential Administration announced when Zelensky and Biden will talk about the steps of the Victory Plan

The next meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden will be held to discuss the steps to be taken in the "Victory Plan" presented by the United States. This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I would say that the red line, the main line with which the President went to the United States was to present the Victory Plan, to present the Plan, and first of all to President Biden and his administration. Of course, they have received all this in detail and are working on it. And as you (the TV presenter - ed.) absolutely rightly noted, this Plan was received with great attention and interest. They understand its necessity... The teams have already started working," Yermak said.

He reminded that Zelenskyy will meet with Biden in October.

"The next meeting of our leaders will be held very soon to talk about the steps to be taken to implement the Plan," Yermak said.

Addendum

During his most recent visit to America, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Biden.

The next meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev said that he believes that at the Ramstein meeting, which will be chaired by President Joe Biden, the United States will respond to the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the next meeting in the Ramstein format will discuss the implementation of the Victory Plan.

