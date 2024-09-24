Western officials skeptical of Zelensky's “victory plan”: media revealed details

Western officials did not see in the plan of Ukraine's victory, with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States, a breakthrough in the war with Russia. Some consider the plan a "wish list," UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Western officials have tried to lower expectations for the plan to end the war that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is presenting in New York this week, saying they don't see it as a breakthrough in the conflict with Russia.

One person familiar with Zelensky's conversations with foreign leaders, who asked not to be named while discussing private discussions, said that the president's so-called "victory plan" contained no real surprises and was not a serious game changer. Another official called it a "wish list," the publication said.

Bloomberg adds that the gloomy assessment of the plan underscores a deepening sense of pessimism among allied countries as the war drags into its third year. Allies also fear weakening support for Ukraine if former President Donald Trump returns to office after the election, which is just six weeks away.

According to the two officials, at least one ally suggested it was time for a new round of contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or by other countries.

Western countries are also beginning to worry about their own security as Russia moves forward with weapons production that could have repercussions outside of Ukraine, the publication adds.

The publication recalls that Moscow intends to increase defense spending to a historic high of 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025, according to draft three-year budget proposals.

Zelensky presents his plan on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting. A second official said that while allies want to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, he needs to clarify what peace might look like.

Zelensky told reporters on Friday that the plan aims to strengthen his country's position for future diplomatic talks with Russia. Kiev is concerned that a cease-fire without clear guarantees would give Putin the freedom to strike again after rearming.

Presidential Chief of Staff Andrei Yermak told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Monday that the plan is aimed at an invitation to join the NATO alliance and urged partners to ignore threats of escalation from Russia.

Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden's hometown - over the weekend in an attempt to keep Ukraine's struggles in the spotlight. He plans to present a "victory plan" to Biden later this week.