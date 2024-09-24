ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174942 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141994 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145587 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139962 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176098 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115545 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72464 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78917 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47441 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192186 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139668 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156425 views
Western officials skeptical of Zelensky's “victory plan”: media revealed details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15102 views

Western officials saw no breakthrough in Zelensky's plan to end the war with russia. Some consider it a “wish list,” underscoring growing pessimism among Ukraine's allies.

Western officials did not see in the plan of Ukraine's victory, with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States, a breakthrough in the war with Russia. Some consider the plan a "wish list," UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Western officials have tried to lower expectations for the plan to end the war that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is presenting in New York this week, saying they don't see it as a breakthrough in the conflict with Russia.

One person familiar with Zelensky's conversations with foreign leaders, who asked not to be named while discussing private discussions, said that the president's so-called "victory plan" contained no real surprises and was not a serious game changer. Another official called it a "wish list," the publication said.

Bloomberg adds that the gloomy assessment of the plan underscores a deepening sense of pessimism among allied countries as the war drags into its third year. Allies also fear weakening support for Ukraine if former President Donald Trump returns to office after the election, which is just six weeks away.

According to the two officials, at least one ally suggested it was time for a new round of contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or by other countries.

Western countries are also beginning to worry about their own security as Russia moves forward with weapons production that could have repercussions outside of Ukraine, the publication adds.

Add

The publication recalls that Moscow intends to increase defense spending to a historic high of 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025, according to draft three-year budget proposals.

Zelensky presents his plan on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting. A second official said that while allies want to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, he needs to clarify what peace might look like.

Zelensky told reporters on Friday that the plan aims to strengthen his country's position for future diplomatic talks with Russia. Kiev is concerned that a cease-fire without clear guarantees would give Putin the freedom to strike again after rearming.

Presidential Chief of Staff Andrei Yermak told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Monday that the plan is aimed at an invitation to join the NATO alliance and urged partners to ignore threats of escalation from Russia.

Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden's hometown - over the weekend in an attempt to keep Ukraine's struggles in the spotlight. He plans to present a "victory plan" to Biden later this week.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
new-york-cityNew York City
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising