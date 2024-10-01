Sibiga discusses defense cooperation and energy assistance to Ukraine with Swedish Government advisor
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with Counselor to the Government of Sweden Henrik Landerholm. The issues of defense cooperation and energy support for Ukraine before the winter period were discussed.
Details
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with National Security Advisor to the Government of Sweden Henrik Landerholm. The parties discussed key issues of defense cooperation and energy support for Ukraine in the approaching winter period.
I have asked Sweden to continue investing in the Ukrainian defense industry in order to provide military assistance to our soldiers
