Sibiga discusses defense cooperation and energy assistance to Ukraine with Swedish Government advisor

Sibiga met with Swedish Government Advisor Henrik Landerholm. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with National Security Advisor to the Government of Sweden Henrik Landerholm. The parties discussed key issues of defense cooperation and energy support for Ukraine in the approaching winter period.

I have asked Sweden to continue investing in the Ukrainian defense industry in order to provide military assistance to our soldiers - Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

Sibiga calls for lifting restrictions on long-range weapons at Warsaw Security Forum