Sibiga calls for lifting restrictions on long-range weapons at Warsaw Security Forum

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 90527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106396 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171627 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140380 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111920 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42666 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114085 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62359 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190832 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143026 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155751 views
Sibiga calls for lifting restrictions on long-range weapons at Warsaw Security Forum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24459 views

Andriy Sybiga called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia. He also emphasized the need to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

It is also necessary to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia. This was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports. 

The Minister noted that strong decisions are needed today to guarantee a secure future.

"It is also necessary to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia. I also call on our partners to make another important decision. To start shooting down Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Ukraine. We need all these decisions to achieve the strategic goal that unites us all: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This is a goal that all of you need," the minister said. 

The Foreign Minister called on our partners to perceive Ukraine as a member of the EU and NATO right now. In particular, to take into account the reality of our country's membership in the European Union in the next long-term EU budget, which should become an enlargement budget. He also informed the audience about Ukraine's priority military needs: strengthening air defense capabilities, providing additional artillery shells and drones.

Ukraine will not make territorial compromises with Russia - Sibiga01.10.24, 21:07 • 29030 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

