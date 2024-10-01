Sibiga calls for lifting restrictions on long-range weapons at Warsaw Security Forum

It is also necessary to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia. This was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports.

The Minister noted that strong decisions are needed today to guarantee a secure future.

"It is also necessary to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia. I also call on our partners to make another important decision. To start shooting down Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Ukraine. We need all these decisions to achieve the strategic goal that unites us all: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This is a goal that all of you need," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister called on our partners to perceive Ukraine as a member of the EU and NATO right now. In particular, to take into account the reality of our country's membership in the European Union in the next long-term EU budget, which should become an enlargement budget. He also informed the audience about Ukraine's priority military needs: strengthening air defense capabilities, providing additional artillery shells and drones.

