Canada tightens ban on imports of russian diamonds

Canada, together with its G7 partners, is imposing additional restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

This ban also builds on Canada's decision to ban imports of diamonds and jewelry-related products from Russia in December 2023, targeting indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing 1 carat and above - summarized the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that this is consistent with the commitments made in February, May and December 2023 by G7 leaders to reduce the Putin regime's revenues from the export of non-core diamonds from Russia.

The ministry added that Canada will continue to work with the G7 and other international partners to implement comprehensive controls that ban Russian diamonds from the markets of the G7 countries.

This will provide Canadian consumers with additional assurance that the diamonds they buy do not support Russia's illegal war.

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine , Canada imposed new sanctions against 10 individuals and 153 legal entities that assist Russia in its military operations.