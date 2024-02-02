Canada imposes 2,800 sanctions on russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Since the beginning of russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has imposed 2,800 sanctions against the aggressor country. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

She emphasized that the legislation allows freezing and detaining assets of russian companies and individuals.

We have already imposed 2,800 sanctions against Russia and russians over the war in Ukraine. We have frozen bank accounts related to abramovich's company. Our goal is to win the existing lawsuits in court and make this sanctions regime work - Joly said.

Addendum

Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, will decide on the use of frozen russian assets in 2024.

I have no doubt about it, knowing the dynamics of these discussions - Kuleba said.

Recall

Canada emphasizes the need for continued support for Ukraine and hopes that the agreement on bilateral security commitments for Ukraine has reached the finish line.

