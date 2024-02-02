ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Canada imposes 2,800 sanctions on russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Canada imposes 2,800 sanctions on russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20790 views

Canada has imposed numerous sanctions on russia and russians over their invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the Canadians froze bank accounts related to the company of oligarch abramovich.

Since the beginning of russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has imposed 2,800 sanctions against the aggressor country. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

She emphasized that the legislation allows freezing and detaining assets of russian companies and individuals.

We have already imposed 2,800 sanctions against Russia and russians over the war in Ukraine. We have frozen bank accounts related to abramovich's company. Our goal is to win the existing lawsuits in court and make this sanctions regime work

- Joly said.

Addendum

Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, will decide on the use of frozen russian assets in 2024.

I have no doubt about it, knowing the dynamics of these discussions

- Kuleba said.

Recall

Canada emphasizes the need for continued support for Ukraine and hopes that the agreement on bilateral security commitments for Ukraine has reached the finish line.

