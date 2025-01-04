Ukraine will be a priority for the G7 - Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ukraine will remain in the spotlight during the Group of Seven (G7) meetings over the next year. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote about this on her social media account X , UNN reports.

She said she had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Joly pointed out that this was her first official call after the start of Canada's G7 presidency.

Ukraine remains a priority for the G7. We discussed the current situation and future needs. Canada will always remain a strong ally of Ukraine - Joly said.

Canada has begun its presidency of the G7, and Ukraine has hopes for a just peace in 2025. Zelenskyy noted Canada's important role as an active ally in Ukraine's struggle for independence.