Ukraine will be a priority for the G7 - Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157240 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132602 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139847 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177266 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168811 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104660 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137058 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136509 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71904 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105072 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107275 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185405 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136509 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137058 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136342 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153363 views
Ukraine will be a priority for the G7 - Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84233 views

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had her first conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart after taking over the G7 presidency. She confirmed that Ukraine remains a priority for the G7.

Ukraine will remain in the spotlight during the Group of Seven (G7) meetings over the next year. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote about this on her social media account X , UNN reports.

Details

She said she had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Joly pointed out that this was her first official call after the start of Canada's G7 presidency.

Ukraine remains a priority for the G7. We discussed the current situation and future needs. Canada will always remain a strong ally of Ukraine

- Joly said.

Recall

Canada has begun its presidency of the G7, and Ukraine has hopes for a just peace in 2025. Zelenskyy noted Canada's important role as an active ally in Ukraine's struggle for independence.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
melani-dzholiMelanie Joly
ukraineUkraine

