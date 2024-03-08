US joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children

The United States has joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children, which was created by Ukraine and Canada. This was reported by the US Department of State on its website, UNN reports.

The United States of America announces its joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state to support the safe release of all Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for the consequences - the State Department said in a statement.

The text of the declaration on the creation of a coalition for the return of children expresses support for the principles of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Coalition will make every effort to return Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia. Also, to facilitate the provision of all necessary humanitarian, medical and psychological assistance to children and their families affected by illegal deportation by Russia.

On February 2, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to Kyiv, the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children was announced. On the same day, the President's Office signed a framework document for the coalition's activities.