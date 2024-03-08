$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 93225 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61880 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 255183 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186908 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228080 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250911 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156856 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371991 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25869 views

The United States has joined an international coalition created to free all Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred by Russia and to ensure accountability.

US joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children

The United States has joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children, which was created by Ukraine and Canada. This was reported by the US Department of State on its website, UNN reports

The United States of America announces its joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state to support the safe release of all Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for the consequences

- the State Department said in a statement.

The text of the declaration on the creation of a coalition for the return of children expresses support for the principles of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

The Coalition will make every effort to return Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia. Also, to facilitate  the provision of all necessary humanitarian, medical and psychological assistance to children and their families affected by illegal deportation by Russia. 

On February 2, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly  to Kyiv, the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children was announced. On the same day, the President's Office signed a framework document for the coalition's activities. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
Canada
Melanie Joly
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
