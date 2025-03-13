In Kryvyi Rih, a shelling damaged the service center of the Pension Fund: there are wounded
The Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih damaged the service center of the Pension Fund, four employees were injured. The provision of services in the branch is temporarily suspended.
As a result of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, a service center of the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged. There are casualties among the employees.
As a result of the Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rih, four employees of the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine were injured. The occupiers' missile strike on the Ukrainian city damaged a social infrastructure facility, a service center of the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The building of the service center was significantly destroyed: the facade was damaged, windows and doors were broken, parts of internal structures collapsed, and staircases were partially destroyed. Also, as a result of the shelling, part of the premises and the outbuilding caught fire.
Currently, the provision of services in this department is temporarily suspended. Reception and service of citizens is carried out in other service centers of Kryvyi Rih and the Kryvyi Rih region.
As a result of the morning missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, 14 people were injured, including 9 women. 9 people are in hospitals, four of them are in serious condition.
