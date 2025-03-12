Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: there is a hit on infrastructure, a woman died
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a series of explosions, there is a hit on an infrastructure object, there is a fire there. Preliminary, one person was injured, and a 47-year-old woman died.
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, hitting an infrastructure facility, causing a fire, and killing a 47-year-old woman. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"A series of explosions in Kryvyi Rih. Hitting an infrastructure facility. A fire broke out," the head of the Regional State Administration wrote.
A woman was killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of an enemy missile attack. She was 47 years old
Earlier, he reported that, preliminarily, one person was injured.
