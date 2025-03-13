13 detained and a million in cash: a joint EU operation was carried out in Ukraine due to a call-center scheme
Law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed 14 members of a criminal organization. Fraudsters extorted money from EU citizens, posing as bankers and law enforcement officers.
As a result of a special operation by law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Latvia, 14 members of a criminal organization were exposed for defrauding EU citizens of more than UAH 11 million, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
In March 2025, a series of investigative actions were carried out and members of a criminal organization were exposed for defrauding citizens of EU countries through the operation of a call center in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. 14 members of the criminal organization have been notified of suspicion
As indicated, they are charged with taking possession of another's property by fraud, committed on a particularly large scale as part of a criminal organization (Parts 1, 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, the defendants introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and employees of foreign banks and extorted confidential bank account data, keys and passwords to access Internet banking.
Then they transferred money to controlled accounts and to "crypto wallets".
Currently, 6 victims have been identified who were defrauded of more than UAH 11 million. These are citizens of the Republic of Lithuania and Ukraine.
35 searches were conducted, almost UAH 1 million and $160,000 in cash, bank cards, computer equipment, mobile phones, SIM cards, draft records, documentation, and cars were seized.
13 members of the criminal organization have been detained. Precautionary measures have been chosen for them.
As indicated, the operation was carried out with the support of Eurojust by a joint investigation team (JIT).
