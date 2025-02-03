It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103784 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138815 views
It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107627 views

Donald Trump said that it is advisable to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, despite the possible economic consequences for the United States. The president urged these countries to move production to America to avoid 25% tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the decision to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China is appropriate, although it may be painful for the U.S. economy. He believes that these countries, as well as others, are “stealing from America.” He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and many others too numerous to name have continued to steal from America for decades, both in trade, crime, and the supply of drugs that are allowed to flow freely into America

- Trump wrote.

He believes that these days are over and America will no longer be a “stupid country.” Trump called on the above-mentioned countries to produce their products in the United States, noting that in this case there would be no increase in tariffs. The President is of the opinion that the United States “should not lose trillions of dollars subsidizing other countries”.

It will be the Golden Age of America! Will it hurt? Yes, it might. And maybe not. But we will make America great again, and it will be worth the price we have to pay,

- Trump summarized.

As a reminder, in response to Trump's initiatives to impose 25% tariffs against Canada, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc released a list of American goods that were subject to duties.

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

Subsequently, the three countries announced countermeasures and readiness for a trade confrontation.

Also, in response to Trump's statements that the United States would impose tariffs on EU goods, the European Union said it would take “tough measures” if this happens.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

