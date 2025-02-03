It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the decision to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China is appropriate, although it may be painful for the U.S. economy. He believes that these countries, as well as others, are “stealing from America.” He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and many others too numerous to name have continued to steal from America for decades, both in trade, crime, and the supply of drugs that are allowed to flow freely into America - Trump wrote.

He believes that these days are over and America will no longer be a “stupid country.” Trump called on the above-mentioned countries to produce their products in the United States, noting that in this case there would be no increase in tariffs. The President is of the opinion that the United States “should not lose trillions of dollars subsidizing other countries”.

It will be the Golden Age of America! Will it hurt? Yes, it might. And maybe not. But we will make America great again, and it will be worth the price we have to pay, - Trump summarized.

As a reminder, in response to Trump's initiatives to impose 25% tariffs against Canada, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc released a list of American goods that were subject to duties.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

Subsequently, the three countries announced countermeasures and readiness for a trade confrontation.

Also, in response to Trump's statements that the United States would impose tariffs on EU goods, the European Union said it would take “tough measures” if this happens.