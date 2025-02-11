Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 37077 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 80400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 95590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123344 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113194 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116821 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157698 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102071 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84955 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 56206 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87974 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180223 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104026 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135988 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137827 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165860 views
Actual
Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines

Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27307 views

Additional rounds of vaccination will be held in Ukraine due to insufficient vaccination coverage. The Anticipation Center will organize mobile vaccination teams for remote communities in the coming months.

Ukraine will hold a round of vaccination sessions to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases in the next few months, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about additional immunization activities at the level of regions and communities, which will be carried out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The heads of regional CDCs received this task during a joint regional meeting from the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine. 

"Over the past three years, the Ministry has annually initiated additional rounds of immunization and catch-up vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases where vaccination coverage was critically low," said Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

According to him, in 2022 there was a campaign for accelerated immunization against polio. In 2023, there will be a catch-up vaccination campaign against measles, mumps, rubella, and in 2024 - against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Despite this, he said, the coverage of routine vaccinations last year did not reach the 95% recommended by the WHO.

The threat of a measles outbreak remains this year, given the imported cases of measles at the end of 2024 and insufficient vaccination coverage in some regions. Therefore, it is necessary to plan and implement additional vaccinations in certain regions to minimize the risks of possible outbreaks. Taking into account the analysis of the epidemic situation in their regions, the CDCs will create local plans for additional vaccination against infectious diseases in the next few months to prevent possible outbreaks

- Kuzin emphasized.

In particular, children who have missed scheduled vaccinations according to the National Immunization Schedule and adults who have not received revaccinations will be additionally reminded of the importance of vaccinations and invited to vaccination by the CDC specialists and doctors. In remote communities and towns, mobile vaccination teams will reportedly work to expand access to immunization services.

"The measures should begin in the next few months," the Ministry of Health noted. 

The additional immunization activities are expected to raise the vaccination coverage against major infectious diseases to 80% for most vaccinations as part of routine immunization. "These figures show that Ukraine is reaching pre-war levels of vaccination, but they remain insufficient to ensure herd immunity. According to the WHO recommendations, the vaccination coverage rate should reach 95%," the Ministry of Health said.

The number of measles cases has increased sharply in Ukraine: where outbreaks have been recorded and how to protect yourself05.02.25, 18:15 • 127107 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising