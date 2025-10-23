$41.760.01
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20337 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
11:30 AM • 22447 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22048 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34674 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31740 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28106 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12568 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15004 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16508 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.

Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen

A new study by the University of California showed that Generation Z, i.e., young people, are tired of sexual content in films and TV series and are increasingly choosing truthful, authentic stories about friendship and platonic relationships. This is stated in the EuroNews material, writes UNN.

Details

The university's annual "Teens and Screens" report surveyed 1,500 young people aged 10 to 24 in the US. The results show that 59.7% of respondents want to see more stories about friendships on screen, and 54.1% want characters who are not currently interested in romance. Almost half of teenagers (48.4%) believe that modern films and TV shows contain too much sexual content, and they consider love triangles and toxic relationships to be exhausting and unnecessary.

The leader among higher education institutions by the number of state-funded students has been named23.10.25, 14:07 • 1812 views

In parallel, Generation Z shows a growing popularity of animation: 48.5% of respondents choose it, compared to 42% in 2024. Researchers have already called this trend "nomance" - the tendency to prefer platonic relationships in plots instead of sexual intrigues.

This change is consistent with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which show a decrease in sexual activity among adolescents. For example, only 30% of adolescents in 2021 engaged in sexual relations, while in 2019 it was 38%, and earlier - more than half.

"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book23.10.25, 18:24 • 2728 views

CDC representative Kathleen Ethier explained that this may indicate a conscious choice of young people to postpone sex and reduce the number of partners, but also warned about possible social isolation. Despite changes in preferences, Generation Z actively visits cinemas, watches films and TV series, and readily discusses what they have watched with friends.

For reference

Generation Z are people born approximately from 1997 to 2012, after the millennial generation (Y). They grew up in a world of digital technologies, the Internet, and smartphones, so they are also called digital natives.

Almost 20,000 first-year students received state grants for education: which specialties are in the TOP23.10.25, 13:49 • 1524 views

Stepan Haftko

