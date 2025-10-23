The leader among higher education institutions by the number of state-funded students has been named

Lviv Polytechnic University has become the leader among Ukrainian higher education institutions in terms of the number of bachelors admitted to state-funded places. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education Mykola Trofymenko, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the data provided were calculated without taking into account applicants for medical specialties and military personnel.

In first place, we have Lviv Polytechnic. In second place... this applies to state-funded bachelors – Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sikorsky. Third place – Shevchenko University, fourth – Ivan Franko University in Lviv, fifth – Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute - said the deputy minister.

According to him, NUBiP took the sixth place, Chernivtsi National University Fedkovych took the seventh. Karazin University in Kharkiv took the eighth place. The Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology took the penultimate place, and the top ten leaders were closed by the Carpathian National University named after Stefanyk.

At the same time, LNU named after Franko leads in the number of submitted applications for admission, Lviv Polytechnic is in second place, and KNU Shevchenko is in third place.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2025, more than 200,000 first-year students were enrolled in Ukrainian universities, which is 2.6% more than last year. However, the number of applicants over 25 years old decreased by 15%.