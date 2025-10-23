$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3294 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7532 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10620 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12186 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8912 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 14015 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 15882 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24519 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
The leader among higher education institutions by the number of state-funded students has been named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

Lviv Polytechnic became the leader among Ukrainian universities in the number of state-funded bachelors admitted. Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sikorsky and Taras Shevchenko National University took second and third places, respectively.

The leader among higher education institutions by the number of state-funded students has been named

Lviv Polytechnic University has become the leader among Ukrainian higher education institutions in terms of the number of bachelors admitted to state-funded places. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education Mykola Trofymenko, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the data provided were calculated without taking into account applicants for medical specialties and military personnel.

In first place, we have Lviv Polytechnic. In second place... this applies to state-funded bachelors – Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sikorsky. Third place – Shevchenko University, fourth – Ivan Franko University in Lviv, fifth – Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute

- said the deputy minister.

According to him, NUBiP took the sixth place, Chernivtsi National University Fedkovych took the seventh. Karazin University in Kharkiv took the eighth place. The Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology took the penultimate place, and the top ten leaders were closed by the Carpathian National University named after Stefanyk.

At the same time, LNU named after Franko leads in the number of submitted applications for admission, Lviv Polytechnic is in second place, and KNU Shevchenko is in third place. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2025, more than 200,000 first-year students were enrolled in Ukrainian universities, which is 2.6% more than last year. However, the number of applicants over 25 years old decreased by 15%.

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
State budget
Ukraine