"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book

Singer and blogger Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal due to displaying a Russian-language book on social media. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

She showed two books in her Stories: "Flowers for Algernon" and "The Sorrows of Satan." One of these books was in Russian – users drew attention to this.

Trincher deleted these frames, but users were outraged that she ordered the book specifically in Russian and in an edition that Russia actively "promoted."

Later, the singer made a new statement on social media. She stated that she had recently become interested in fiction, because before that she "mostly read scientific literature."

Trincher also noted that she did not order the books herself, but her assistant, and that she reads exclusively in Ukrainian.

Don't spread treason where it doesn't exist. I understand that it's already a trend every week to defame someone. But I'm here, speaking Ukrainian, releasing Ukrainian songs, and I have an absolutely clear position. And regarding yesterday's situation, it's a human factor – inattention. I sincerely apologize for this – I was wrong