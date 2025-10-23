Almost 20,000 first-year students received state grants for education: which specialties are in the TOP

In 2025, over 17,000 first-year students became recipients of state grants for education. As reported by Deputy Minister of Education Mykola Trofymenko, the most popular specialties among grant recipients were "psychology," "law," "automotive transport," and "philology," writes UNN.

Details

According to him, state grants are one of the significant forms of student support. Currently, they are provided in the amount of 17 or 25 thousand, depending on the student's academic performance.

This year, first-year students were offered over 17,000 such grants. This is 19.3% more than last year. Among the top specialties for grant recipients, psychology, law, automotive transport, and philology are in first place. - said the official.

Recall

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi announced new educational grants that allow partial coverage of tuition fees. Grants can reach 25,000 hryvnias for those who scored 170+ points on two NMT subjects, and also provide for additional coefficients for specialties important to the state, and for applicants from certain regions.