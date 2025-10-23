$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Almost 20,000 first-year students received state grants for education: which specialties are in the TOP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Over 17,000 first-year students received state grants for education in 2025, which is 19.3% more than last year. The most popular specialties were psychology, law, automotive transport, and philology.

Almost 20,000 first-year students received state grants for education: which specialties are in the TOP

In 2025, over 17,000 first-year students became recipients of state grants for education. As reported by Deputy Minister of Education Mykola Trofymenko, the most popular specialties among grant recipients were "psychology," "law," "automotive transport," and "philology," writes UNN.

Details

According to him, state grants are one of the significant forms of student support. Currently, they are provided in the amount of 17 or 25 thousand, depending on the student's academic performance.

This year, first-year students were offered over 17,000 such grants. This is 19.3% more than last year. Among the top specialties for grant recipients, psychology, law, automotive transport, and philology are in first place.

 - said the official.

Recall

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi announced new educational grants that allow partial coverage of tuition fees. Grants can reach 25,000 hryvnias for those who scored 170+ points on two NMT subjects, and also provide for additional coefficients for specialties important to the state, and for applicants from certain regions.

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation