A child dies of measles in the United States for the first time in 10 years

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85693 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114246 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106621 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149595 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120170 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135909 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42159 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 32921 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119293 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46264 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 36840 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119293 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149595 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193006 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193357 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123621 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155497 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135944 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143383 views
Actual
A child dies of measles in the United States for the first time in 10 years

A child dies of measles in the United States for the first time in 10 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31476 views

In West Texas, an unvaccinated child died of measles, the first fatal case in the United States in a decade. The outbreak has spread to two states, infecting more than 130 people, mostly children.

A child in West Texas has died of measles, the first death in the United States in 10 years. The measles outbreak has increased from a few cases to more than 130 in two states. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The child, who had not been vaccinated against the disease, died in the hospital.

According to Texas officials, at least 124 people have been infected in West Texas since early February, most of them children.

On Tuesday, February 25, nine more cases were announced in eastern New Mexico, near the Texas border, where the outbreak has spread to about 10 counties.

The New Mexico Department of Health warned that “because measles is highly contagious, additional cases are likely.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate from measles, which is spread by airborne droplets through coughing or sneezing, is 1 to 3 deaths for every 1,000 reported cases. The last measles death in the United States was recorded in 2015.

Recall

Last year, 433 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine, which is almost seven times more than in the same period in 2023, when there were only 65 cases. The situation among children is particularly alarming: they account for 84.2% of cases (365 patients), which is ten times more than last year (35 cases). The most vulnerable are children under the age of 17, while adults account for 15.7% of cases. No fatalities were recorded.

The number of measles cases has increased sharply in Ukraine: where outbreaks have been recorded and how to protect yourself05.02.25, 18:15 • 127097 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
reutersReuters
texasTexas
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising