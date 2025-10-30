Where in the US do retirees live better: TOP-10 states

The US has named the best states for people to live in after retirement. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Data from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used to conduct the study. This study evaluated each state in the following categories:

affordability;

quality of life;

healthcare.

In addition, within these categories, there were 46 secondary indicators, such as the proportion of the population aged 65 and over, the quality of public hospitals, and overall tax attractiveness.

The top 10 best US states for retirees to live in included Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensive