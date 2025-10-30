$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16216 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16108 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 14832 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20899 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16247 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20734 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27793 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44798 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44994 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusives
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
Where in the US do retirees live better: TOP-10 states

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

A study identified Florida, Minnesota, and Colorado among the top 10 US states for retirement living. The assessment was based on affordability, quality of life, and healthcare.

Where in the US do retirees live better: TOP-10 states

The US has named the best states for people to live in after retirement. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Data from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used to conduct the study. This study evaluated each state in the following categories:

  • affordability;
    • quality of life;
      • healthcare.

        In addition, within these categories, there were 46 secondary indicators, such as the proportion of the population aged 65 and over, the quality of public hospitals, and overall tax attractiveness.

        The top 10 best US states for retirees to live in included Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

        Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensive22.10.25, 12:28 • 31142 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyNews of the WorldReal Estate
        Retirement age
        South Dakota
        Wyoming
        Minnesota
        North Dakota
        Wisconsin
        Pennsylvania
        Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
        The New York Times
        Delaware
        Florida