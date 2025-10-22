Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensive

According to Eurostat, in the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5.4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, housing prices increased by 1.6%, and rents by 0.7%. London and Paris remain the leaders among the highest rental prices. UNN reports on how rental prices for apartments in European capitals have increased, what the cost of renting housing is, and where it is most expensive.

Between 2010 and the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 60.5%, and rents by 28.8%. While rents have steadily risen, housing prices have shown a more varied trend, demonstrating a striking increase between the first quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2022, followed by a slight drop and stabilization, before starting to rise again in 2024. Housing prices have been rising for 6 consecutive quarters.

Rent in London - leader among the most expensive capitals

In the British capital, before the large-scale invasion, the average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment was 1775 euros. Now the rental price ranges from 1900 euros to 2300 euros. Renting a two-bedroom apartment will cost from 2700 euros to almost 4 thousand euros.

High demand compared to limited supply: one of the main factors contributing to the shortage of rental properties in the UK is a sharp imbalance between supply and demand. Population growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyles have led to a sharp increase in demand for rental housing.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), average rents in the UK rose by 9% in the 12 months to February, compared to 8.5% in January.

Cost of renting housing in Paris - consistently high due to tourist demand

In the French capital, the price of renting housing has hardly changed due to high tourist demand. The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Paris will be around 1300-1400 euros per month.

It should be noted that, according to Eurostat, rental prices in Paris even fell, albeit insignificantly - by 0.2%.

A two-bedroom apartment in the French capital can be rented from 1900 euros to 3500 euros. Of course, you can also find options for more than 4 thousand euros, but that already depends on the area of the city.

Rent in Dublin - rapid price growth due to supply shortage

According to Eurostat data, the cost of renting housing in the Irish capital, Dublin, has increased by 117% since 2010. Currently, renting a one-bedroom apartment in Dublin costs an average of 1400-1500 euros, although cheaper options can be found for 700-900 euros per month.

Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Dublin starts at an average of 2500 euros, however, as in other countries, everything depends on the location of the housing. In particular, you can find options for 1500 euros, and also for 4.5 thousand euros.

Cost of renting housing in Berlin - how Germany is trying to curb price growth

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a large number of Ukrainians found refuge in Germany. However, due to the large influx of migrants, this country is experiencing an acute housing shortage.

Germany is currently experiencing an acute housing shortage, so rental prices are reaching record highs (for example, rental prices for a standard one-bedroom apartment in Berlin as of September 2025 start from 700 euros).

In Germany, legislation is largely focused on protecting tenants' rights, so landlords are very careful about who they rent their homes to. Short-term rentals for one month are practically impossible – unconditional preference is given to long-term rentals. The rental cost consists of two parts: a monthly rental fee and an advance payment for utilities.

As already mentioned, the cost of renting housing in Berlin starts from 700 euros and can reach 1500 euros for a one-bedroom apartment.

A two-bedroom apartment starts from 1700 euros to 2200 euros. It should be noted that, according to Eurostat, in 2024, housing prices in Germany increased less than inflation.

Rent in Warsaw - a more affordable alternative for Ukrainians

The Warsaw rental market is considered one of the most stable in Central Europe, but also one of the most expensive in the region. Not only Ukrainians come here, but also students and specialists from all over the world, so competition for housing is significant.

Since 2010, rental prices in Poland have increased by 104%. For a one-bedroom apartment in Warsaw, they ask from 4400 zlotys to 5900 zlotys (999 euros - 1300 euros).

Renting a two-bedroom apartment will cost from 1400 euros to 2 thousand euros.

Other European countries

As mentioned above, compared to the second quarter of last year, in 2025, rental prices increased by 3.2%. Compared to the first quarter of this year, rents increased by 0.7%.

Between 2010 and 2025, this indicator increased in 26 European Union countries.

Rent increased the most in:

Estonia (+218%);

Lithuania (+192%);

Hungary (+125%).

Greece is the only country where rental prices decreased (-9%).

In addition, the cheapest place to rent a one-bedroom apartment is in Skopje, Macedonia - 250 euros per month. The price has practically not changed in recent years.

